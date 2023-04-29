Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,724 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after buying an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,333,000 after buying an additional 553,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 911.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,424,000 after buying an additional 544,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.31.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

