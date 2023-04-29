Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth $21,385,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after acquiring an additional 659,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6,656.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 521,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 513,844 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 98.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 509,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE MDU opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.