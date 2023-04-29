Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.15. Mondelez International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25- EPS.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,836,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,000,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.06. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mondelez International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mondelez International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after acquiring an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mondelez International by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Mondelez International by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,468,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,200,000 after buying an additional 1,910,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.