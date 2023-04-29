Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.68 EPS

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68, Briefing.com reports. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Molina Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $20.25 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MOH opened at $297.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,374,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,979,000 after acquiring an additional 228,221 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after acquiring an additional 110,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 38.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after acquiring an additional 276,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

