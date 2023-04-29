Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.56-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,716,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,452. Mohawk Industries has a 1-year low of $87.01 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.01.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

MHK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.77.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

