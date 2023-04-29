MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.89

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.89 and traded as low as $7.71. MiX Telematics shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 4,464 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $188.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,758,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,322,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robin A. Frew sold 288,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $103,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,531,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 773,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $247,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,758,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,983,239 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,353 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading

