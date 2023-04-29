Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 28,766 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,766 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $46,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after acquiring an additional 198,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after purchasing an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $130.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.51 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

