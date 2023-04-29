Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $982.41 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,736,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,611 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Visa worth $982,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.88.

NYSE:V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.81. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.