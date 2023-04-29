Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $74.47 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,505 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $74,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 86,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.9 %

MDLZ stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.