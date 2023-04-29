Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,266 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of 3M worth $69,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $771,768,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,814,000 after purchasing an additional 314,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,530,857 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,688,000 after purchasing an additional 98,813 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.69.

3M Trading Up 0.8 %

MMM opened at $106.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $100.16 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.18%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.