Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 49,332 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 516,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,332 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Emerson Electric worth $49,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 111,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,338,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 19,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Argus cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.