Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $83,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,126,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,210,808,000 after buying an additional 22,849 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,704,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,098,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $443.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 45.75%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at $735,837.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323 over the last quarter. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

