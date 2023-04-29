Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $60,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Booking by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,524.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,708.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,686.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,721.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,564.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,247.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 130.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

