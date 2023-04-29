Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned 7.40% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF worth $12,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOK opened at $88.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $195.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a 1-year low of $74.00 and a 1-year high of $91.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.16 and its 200-day moving average is $83.78.

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

