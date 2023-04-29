Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Invests $338,000 in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,246,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,973,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Royal Gold from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

