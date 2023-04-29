Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani purchased 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 114.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

