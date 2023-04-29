Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Guggenheim from $212.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.36. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151,099 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,562,000 after buying an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 241,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,658,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,263,000 after purchasing an additional 173,204 shares during the period. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

