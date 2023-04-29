Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $347.00 price target on the software giant’s stock, up from their previous price target of $325.00.

MSFT has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a $275.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.8 %

MSFT stock opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Further Reading

