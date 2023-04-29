Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MXC opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $24.18.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mexco Energy (MXC)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.