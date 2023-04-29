MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,211,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,494 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of MetLife worth $232,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MetLife by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 479,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49,783 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, W Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MetLife Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Further Reading

