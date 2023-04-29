Metahero Trading 6% Lower This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Metahero has a market cap of $29.67 million and approximately $466,955.10 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Metahero has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00027629 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

