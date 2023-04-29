Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given “Maintains” Rating at 92 Resources

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by 92 Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Arete Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $240.32. 39,081,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,265,096. The company has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 18.27%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

