Meta Platforms’ (META) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at 92 Resources

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.20.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,081,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,265,096. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $241.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of META. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.