Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,270 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,148,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,455,000 after purchasing an additional 111,078 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,401,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,291,000 after buying an additional 94,792 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,921,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,586,000 after buying an additional 208,995 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MRK traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $115.47. 8,050,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. The stock has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $107.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,635 shares of company stock worth $33,635,080 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

