Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.88-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.7-58.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $58.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.88-$7.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.65.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.47. The company had a trading volume of 8,050,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,422. The firm has a market cap of $293.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,635 shares of company stock valued at $33,635,080. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 62,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.