MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 1.5% of Sonen Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,419.00.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $32.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,277.49. The company had a trading volume of 444,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,337.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,229.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,052.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

