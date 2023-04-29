Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Sector Gamma AS raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 277,435 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 534,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.95. 7,281,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,081,961. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.47. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.63. The stock has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

