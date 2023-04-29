Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.54. 9,504,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 15,576,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 2.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 23,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 43,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

