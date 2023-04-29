mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 436.8% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of mCloud Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

mCloud Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ MCLD remained flat at $0.30 on Friday. 133,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,199. mCloud Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of mCloud Technologies

About mCloud Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in mCloud Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in mCloud Technologies Corp ( NASDAQ:MCLD Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.15% of mCloud Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers.

