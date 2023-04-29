McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,886,000 after acquiring an additional 158,309 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 102,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McKesson Stock Performance

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

MCK opened at $364.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $354.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $367.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.88%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.