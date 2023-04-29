McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $327.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $318.00 to $327.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.83.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $295.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $296.18.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

