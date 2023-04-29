McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at $9,271,978.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.75. 2,838,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,776. The stock has a market cap of $215.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $296.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.46 and a 200 day moving average of $270.07.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

