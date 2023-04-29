Matson, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Matson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Matson to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Trading Up 6.3 %

MATX stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.03. The company had a trading volume of 393,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,634. Matson has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $801.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.39 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Matson will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $373,517.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 6,181 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $373,517.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,925,596.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $186,244.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MATX. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Matson by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Matson during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.