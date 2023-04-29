Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Issues Earnings Results

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $360.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.59. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.89.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $79,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Delta Accumulation LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Accumulation LLC now owns 520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.