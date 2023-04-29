Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,733 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.3% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $29,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after buying an additional 568,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,190,000 after buying an additional 138,753 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,874,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,920,000 after buying an additional 121,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,337,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,168,000 after buying an additional 71,113 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,540,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,618,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total value of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $380.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,107,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.59.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.89.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

