Mark McConnell Purchases 350,000 Shares of Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1 – Get Rating) insider Mark McConnell bought 350,000 shares of Adveritas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,100.00 ($15,503.36).

Adveritas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Get Adveritas alerts:

Adveritas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Adveritas Limited provides funnel measurement, verification, and fraud prevention solutions for digital advertising in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard, a fraud mitigation software as a service that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital ad fraud before it hits advertising budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that offers real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

Receive News & Ratings for Adveritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adveritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.