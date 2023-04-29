Mark McConnell Purchases 350,000 Shares of Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1 – Get Rating) insider Mark McConnell bought 350,000 shares of Adveritas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,100.00 ($15,503.36).
Adveritas Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.32, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Adveritas Company Profile
