MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.90-$5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:HZO traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 894,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $636.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $45.84.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.52). MarineMax had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $570.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MarineMax will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

