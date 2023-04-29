ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of MAN opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.67. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $64.00 and a 52 week high of $95.76.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 17.48%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 73.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

