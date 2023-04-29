Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,645 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argent Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of META stock opened at $240.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.72. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $241.68. The firm has a market cap of $623.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,517 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.