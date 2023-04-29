Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Short Interest Update

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MYTAY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 898. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.68. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Company Profile

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the MT-Hungary, and North Macedonia segments. The MT-Hungary segment offers mobile and fixed line telecommunications, TV distribution, information communication and system integration services to millions of residential and business customers under the Telekom and T-Systems brands.

