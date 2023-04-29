M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.91. M/I Homes has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. M/I Homes had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that M/I Homes will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M/I Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $212,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in M/I Homes by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

