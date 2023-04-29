LWM Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,947,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,565,000 after buying an additional 8,461,490 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,963,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,444,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,525,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.28. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $99.96 and a 1-year high of $100.58.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

