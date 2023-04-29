Luminar Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Luminar Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Luminar Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.30) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminar Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.71.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.15. Luminar Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $13.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

