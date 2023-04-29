Lmcg Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,215,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,401,000 after acquiring an additional 529,394 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,348,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 634,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 573,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,270,000 after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $57.50.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

