Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 2,737 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,392 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,849 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,436 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

