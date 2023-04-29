Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Lmcg Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.47. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $106.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.