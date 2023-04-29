Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,287 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intel by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,132,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $235,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,813 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.11. 37,922,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,426,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $28.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.