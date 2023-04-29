Lmcg Investments LLC Has $3.87 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,850 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Range Resources worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Stock Up 5.6 %

RRC stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.23.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RRC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.