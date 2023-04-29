Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 8,177 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 25.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Snowflake by 5.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $23,667,476.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 60,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $8,288,287.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,764.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,667,476.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $148.08 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average is $147.64.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 38.57% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

