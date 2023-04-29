Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 7,790 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Flywire worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of FLYW opened at $29.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.59. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $236,395.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 923,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,072.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,047,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,117,644.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 8,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $236,395.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 923,834 shares in the company, valued at $24,306,072.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,313 shares of company stock valued at $6,873,671. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLYW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Flywire Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.